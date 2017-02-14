Ghana: Tema NPP to Demonstrate Against Ishmael Ashitey

Tema — The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema Metropolis says it will mobilise itself to stage a demonstration against Ishmael Ashitey, the Regional Chairman, should he force his way to get his choice of nominee to get the nod to become the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE).

According to party members, they do not understand why the Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate would want to fan ethnocentric moves in the selection process, which had seen him pushing a vile agenda to get his cousin to become the Tema MCE.

Mr. Ashitey, the party indicated, had secretly presented his nominee to the Presidency and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, after writing a letter purported to have come from the Tema Traditional Council (TTC).

However, Nene Ofoe Teye, Chairman of the NPP in Tema East, told a section of the media that their checks at the TTC disclosed that Nii Adjei Kraku II, Paramount Chief, the Manklalo, who is the second-in-command at the TTC, and Nii Sakumo Wulomo, the TTC's Spiritual Leader, did not write and sign any letter addressed to the recipients in government to consider the nominee Mr. Ashitey had presented to them.

In view of that, Nene Ofoe Teye said they would obstruct any ugly and fraudulent moves by Ishmael Ashitey, if he did not allow the smooth process of the selection of the MCE.

Warning that they would not allow Ishmael Ashitey to stampede the selection process, Nene Ofoe said: "Ishmael Ashitey is deceitful, and we will crush his dubious and irresponsible moves."

He continued that Mr. Ashitey's criminal act and autocratic move could disintegrate the NPP in the metropolis, should it be allowed to stand.

Mr. Teye revealed how his Regional Chairman failed to contribute to the victory of the NPP in Tema in the 2016 General Elections.

He said: "Ishmael Ashitey ruled out victory for the party in Tema East and West. He is on record to have told the two parliamentary candidates of the two constituencies that victory, for them, was impossible. He did not contribute anything significant to the success chalked by the party in Tema."

Following the enormous gains the party made in the last elections without his assistance, Mr. Teye warned that the party in the metropolis would brutally resist Ishmael Ashitey, in the same way Ashaiman and other constituencies in the Greater Accra Region are resisting him.

"That way, the NPP's electoral gains would be consolidated," he noted.