Uganda: Govt Mulls Banning Regular Tests in Schools

The Education ministry has promised to crack the whip on school administrators who consistently test their learners denying them opportunity to study and understand the concepts they are being examined in.

State minister for Primary Education Rosemary Sseninde defended the move, saying schools were concentrating on examinations rather than teaching which, she believed encouraged students to cram rather than understand. She argued that the ban on regular tests will enhance learning and promote a holistic education.

"There are schools that test students at the beginning of term, every week, every month, just teaching them to pass examination, this is a disservice to this country," said Mr Seninde.

She made the announcement last week as she closed a two-day Senior Five selection. The ministry is also mooting that students participate in co-curricular activities like sports.

Mr Benon Kule, the commissioner for Secondary Education, said students should be allowed to enjoy their holiday and not be piled with a lot of work.

He explained that this was affecting the education standards across the country.

Education minister Janet Museveni urged head teachers to strengthen their monitoring of teachers to ensure teaching time is maximised to fight absenteeism and improve the quality of education.

Education undersecretary Aggrey Kibenge said the ban on regular tests in schools will ease the pressure among learners who have been forced to depend on pamphlets which don't explain concepts.

He added that teachers can conduct formative assessments in classes as long as they don't inconvenience the learners.

According to Mr Kibenge, learning is not just about acquisition of facts and memorising a concept to pass an examination but this knowledge should be applied to real world situations where there are other people to connect and converse with.

Dr Jane Egau, the commissioner of Teacher, Instructor Education and Training, asked teachers to shift from examination- based teaching to make the teaching profession competitive to ensure the students become inculcated with the requisite cognitive capabilities, life skills, competencies, values and attitudes.