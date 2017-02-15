Uganda: Leaders Demand Minimum Qualifications for Councillors

Rukungiri — Local government leaders have asked government to put O-Level as a minimum qualification for candidates seeking to be elected as district councillors and LC3 chairpersons.

They argue that this will enable districts have leaders who are educated and can deliberate in English.

The leaders raised the proposal during a Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) meeting for Kigezi Sub-region held in Rukungiri District last week.

The meeting was attended by the district chairpersons, councillors and LC3 chairpersons from Rukungiri, Kanungu Kabale, Ntungamo and Mitooma districts.

"Really where the country is today, with many government programmes, LC3 chairpersons should not be ignorant. They must be educated to at least O-Level," Mr Charles Kahanyi, the chairperson for Kebisoni Sub-county said.

ULGA president George Mutabazi, also noted that because of lack of minimum qualification standards for the said leaders, unqualified people are joining elective politics yet they cannot articulate council issues. "We have put this before the President but he is still refusing," Mr Mutabazi said.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday, Mr Mutabazi said "The qualifications for LC3 chairperson should be Senior Six but we are saying let them at least have Senior Four certificates and councillors should possess at least Primary Seven certificates."

Currently, there is no qualification needed for local government positions.

Mr Mutabazi said the reason why service delivery is failing is because most of the technical information is communicated in English and only the educated can internalise it.

"..the bills of quantities, budgets, Local Government Act, development plans and the Constitution are all in English making it hard for the uneducated councillor to comprehend," he said.