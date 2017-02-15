Uganda: Kabaka Accuser Asks Judge to Quit Case

Kampala — A man who sued Kabaka Ronald Mutebi challenging the compulsory registration of people living on the king's land, has asked a High Court judge to disqualify herself from conduct of the case.

In the application filed before the High Court, Mr Hassan Male Mabirizi asked Justice Patricia Wasswa Basaza to withdraw from the case citing fear that the judicial officer will not be fair.

Mr Mabirizi said he has since complained to the Judicial Service Commission against the judge, accusing her of breach of judicial ethics and misconduct.

"... In case the complainant succeeds, you cannot be constitutionally seen to adjudicate a dispute between me and the respondent whose lead counsel, Kalenge, Bwanika and Co. Advocates were your former employers between 1993-1998. Such hearing would contravene the Constitution," he states.

However, the Kabaka's lawyers described the application as an abuse of the court process saying Mr Mabirizi has made numerous applications seeking for similar orders but they have not been granted.