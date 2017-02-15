Uganda: Bishop Tips Couples On Strong Marriage

Budaka — The Papal Nuncio to Uganda, Bishop Micheal August Blume, has called upon married couples to build a strong relationship based on trust to avoid marriage break-ups that seem to be taking an upward trend.

Speaking during his first pastoral visit to deaneries of Pallisa and Budaka districts at Namengo Catholic Church yesterday, Bishop Blume noted with great concern that many families are breaking up because of lack of trust and love for one another.

"Families without core foundation of God are potential to breaking up easily because they [families] believe in cultures. Marriage should be built on principles of love and trustworthiness from both parties," he said.

The Vatican ambassador to Uganda explained that principles that stand for stronger marriages should have elements for both the man and woman to apologise for a mistake, complement one another and be polite.

"A peaceful family means a health church but you should remain faithful to one another because in marriage, there are challenges but you should stand strong," he added.

The Pope's representative is in the area for a five-day pastoral mission from February 13 to February 18, and is championing a campaign against domestic violence under the theme, "merciful parents, peaceful families".

His main objective is to launch a campaign against domestic violence in communities and draw strategies to rectify the situation.

At the same function, 29 couples undertook the sacrament of matrimony. They were challenged to take marriage seriously because it's a gift from God.

Tororo Archbishop Emmanuel Obbo noted that Bishop Blume's visit to the area is a blessing and will remain a historic mark.

Dr Obbo, however, observed that cases of defilement and molestation of children are rampant.

"Those molesting these children are not strangers but come within the same communities through inducement of small gifts," he said.

The Budaka District chairperson, Mr Sam Mulomi, told Bishop Blume that challenges such as high levels of poverty and famine are also leading to family breaks ups.