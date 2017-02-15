14 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Arik Air Suspends Flights to London, South Africa

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Arik Air
(file photo).
By Lawani Mikairu

Arik Air Tuesday said it was suspending international flight operations to London and South Africa and will now focus on domestic and West Africa routes.

This decision, according to the new management, will enable the airline to engage and discuss with creditors who have become restive since the intervention of AMCON.

According to a statement from the airline management, "This is to bring to the notice of our travelling public our intention to suspend our international flight operations to enable us find permanent solution facing our passengers as it will enable us to carry out a thorough assessment of the situation".

"The strategic business decision is meant to realign our operations and refocus on satisfying our domestic and West Africa and other international passengers. It will also present Arik with excellent opportunity to engage and discuss with creditors who have become restive since the intervention and have also understandably exhausted their patience due to non-payment of accumulated debt and non-performance on services and contracts."

"Consequent upon this, arrangements are being made to refund all international passengers of the airline that are affected by this decision".

"To our international creditors, Arik is most grateful for your patience and understanding. We reassure them that all pending issues with the airline will be duly addressed as a matter of priority as we plan to engage them in this regard".

"The international route is very critical for the strategic turn around, growth strategy and stability of the airline. Therefore we intend to revisit the routes immediately we address all the problems inherited, which is affecting and creating more dissatisfied passenger base. We appeal to all passengers to kindly bear with us as the decision is to ensure that the airline adheres strictly to international aviation best practices."

Arik Air started the London route operations in 2006 and later added the South Africa route.

More on This

Arik Suspends London, Johannesburg Flight Services

In line with the planned realignment of operations to cope with the existing facilities, Arik Air has suspended flight… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.