Nigeria: Arik Air Suspends Flights to London, South Africa

Arik Air Tuesday said it was suspending international flight operations to London and South Africa and will now focus on domestic and West Africa routes.

This decision, according to the new management, will enable the airline to engage and discuss with creditors who have become restive since the intervention of AMCON.

According to a statement from the airline management, "This is to bring to the notice of our travelling public our intention to suspend our international flight operations to enable us find permanent solution facing our passengers as it will enable us to carry out a thorough assessment of the situation".

"The strategic business decision is meant to realign our operations and refocus on satisfying our domestic and West Africa and other international passengers. It will also present Arik with excellent opportunity to engage and discuss with creditors who have become restive since the intervention and have also understandably exhausted their patience due to non-payment of accumulated debt and non-performance on services and contracts."

"Consequent upon this, arrangements are being made to refund all international passengers of the airline that are affected by this decision".

"To our international creditors, Arik is most grateful for your patience and understanding. We reassure them that all pending issues with the airline will be duly addressed as a matter of priority as we plan to engage them in this regard".

"The international route is very critical for the strategic turn around, growth strategy and stability of the airline. Therefore we intend to revisit the routes immediately we address all the problems inherited, which is affecting and creating more dissatisfied passenger base. We appeal to all passengers to kindly bear with us as the decision is to ensure that the airline adheres strictly to international aviation best practices."

Arik Air started the London route operations in 2006 and later added the South Africa route.