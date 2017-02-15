Uganda: Children Need Guidance Not Contraceptives

opinion

Daily Monitor of February 9 had a story about Ministry of Health plans to give contraceptives to females as young as 10 years old. I refuse to think that a group of grown up Ugandans had a meeting to discuss sex in this regard.

Even the follow-up letter from the ministry on this proposal does not completely deny that these discussions took place.

I keep wondering why sex has become an issue of national importance. Our discussions as a country have revolved so much on sex-related topics; homosexuality, contraceptives among teenage females and vasectomy for all men with more than four children. What has gone wrong? Why have we blown the sexuality issue out of proportion?

Why have parents given in to uselessness? Growing up, my siblings and I often had rare sessions with our father that sprung up unannounced especially after dinner. The old man would express his expectations of us in regard to life. From his tone and body language, it was clear that one would be doomed if they fell short of them.

He spoke so much about uprightness and the kind of ladies he hoped he was raising. He often reminded us, that he was saving a generation. His major concerns to us were mainly about faith, hard work, family, love, giving, education and living. Rarely, did he speak about sex so openly, even if he was a doctor.

It is only now that I understand his strategy; he figured that if one fixed all the above, then you would not have to struggle with sexuality as an independent issue.

Unfortunately, what we are doing now is fixing the sex and sexuality issues while neglecting everything else that accrues to life.

In Africa, and many other parts of the world, it is common for married women to be ridiculed by family and friends if after a year of the wedding they haven't conceived.

In fact, 'good samaritans' will start recommending doctors, herbs, witchcraft, prophets and other means to help you conceive.

I can't help but wonder, what becomes of a person whose body system is fed on contraceptives from 10 until perhaps 28, when they get married and are now expected to give birth.

A friend had to wait for more than six months after going off contraceptives to conceive. She was told she would conceive after the drugs were completely out of her system. She had been on contraceptives for only three years. I might not be an expert on side effects of contraception, but I can't help but wonder what would happen to a girl who has been on contraceptives for more than 15 years! Pray tell, are there no dire side effects to such prolonged use of contraception? And even if there were no side effects, this proposal reeks of failure in parenting.

Let us rethink some of our decisions with a little sanity because the family is under attack.

Okaying contraceptives at the age of 10 is simply telling these children, have as much sex as you want; as long as you don't get pregnant. We all know pregnancy is not the only outcome of sexual intercourse. We are living in an era of HIV/Aids, Hepatitis B and all manner of STDs and STIs. You and I are watching a generation crash because we simply have no time for our children.

As parents, I pray that we will get a grip of our children. Every child has a bit of respect for their parents. So you either capitalise on it and fix your children or you let the government discuss how to give your wasted children contraceptives.

No one, absolutely no one, is going to love your child more than you. Take time to put these children in line, as a parent you should issue instructions and children should listen, if they don't, then there is a problem and you should pick it up from there.

Teach your children about God. Help your children understand family structures and values, then we shall not have children struggling with identity.

Teach your babies the value of hard work and we shall not have mature men depending on their parents after they have invested in their education for more than 20 years. Teach them from a tender age the true essence of love so we don't have a generation that thinks love is sex. Teach your children about giving so they don't have to always expect when they give. Teach your children to live; let them get out of the living rooms, get off smart phones and associate and play with other children.

Every time you think it is someone else's responsibility to raise your children, they also think of a quick fix.

If parents don't rise up to fix this sex-oriented mess, the blood of the next generation will be on our hands. My prayer is that God heals this land.

Ms Nafula is a journalist at Capital FM Uganda.