Uganda: Tooro Kingdom Officials Revise Constitution

Kabarole — The committee set up by King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV to review Tooro Kingdom constitution has completed the task and come up with a revised draft.

In 2012, the king suspended the 1999 Tooro Kingdom constitution and appointed a nine-member committee led by his aunt, Princess Elizabeth Bagaya, to review the constitution and suggest amendments.

Last week, Princess Bagaya handed over a copy of the amended constitution to Tooro Kingdom parliament speaker Saul Mugasa during the parliament session (Orukurato).

According to the draft constitution that Daily Monitor has seen, the king shall not be removed on medical grounds or misconduct as is enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

Prince David Kijanangoma, King Oyo's cousin has since 2015 threatened to overthrow the king accusing him of incompetence.

Article 10 of the constitution now gives the king powers to appoint members of the kingdom land board, finance and appointments committees.

These powers were vested in the kingdom parliament in the past.

issues

Amendments.

Article 29 has also been amended to create the post of deputy kingdom speaker, which has been non-existent. Also amended is Article 49 to include the districts of Kyegegwa, Ntoroko and Kyenjojo as part of Tooro.

Challenges. Princess Bagaya, said the committee was supposed to complete the review three years ago, but was delayed by lack of funds to enable members move within the kingdom to seek views of the people.