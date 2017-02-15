Uganda: Unra Right to Remove Roadway Encroachers

editorial

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has announced an imminent exercise to demolish structures erected on national roads' reserves. Properties mapped out to be knocked down include residential buildings, markets, schools and commercial structures.

This no doubt will be a moment of heart break and colossal losses for affected developers. Whether out of ignorance or sheer impunity, encroaching on road reserves is unjustifiable and plainly thoughtless. The colonial-era Road Act, 1949, renders it an offence even if the Shs1,000 fine the legislation imposes on those convicted is pitiably low.

Therefore, we welcome the planned Unra exercise not because we are callous or sadistic, but precisely because we espouse organised spatial development. Reserve land creates observation zone for motorists to avoid accidents and affords space for road expansion or service providers to pipe or convey utilities. Alternatively, urban authorities plant trees and flowers in reserve land to improve aesthetics of the roads.

In summary, road reserves are a public asset and converting it for personal use or profit manifests both selfishness and greed.

As such, we reject excuses by encroachers, affluent or deprived. Infractions must be punished uniformly.

This is the test for Unra executive director Allen Kagina and her team as they head out to the field to clear the highway reserves of illegal developments. Skipping, say, a palatial property of a rich or mighty individual and instead razing the neighbouring decrepit structure will justly render the exercise to criticism and reinforce the ubiquitous perception of Uganda as an unequal society where the privileged or well-connected get away with any breaches.

Improperly sited or haphazard developments have been blamed on poor or lack of proper urban or spatial planning; the art and science of ordering land uses. For a deluge of reasons, among them financial and manpower constraints, the cancer that has turned Ugandan towns into a democratic slum has largely been lack of developers' compliance with standards and luck-lustre enforcement of applicable rules by planning authorities.

The Physical Planning Act, 2010, declares the whole country as a planning area, which means no activity or development should in theory take place unless authorised by local planning authority such as a sub-county, town, municipal or city council. The rendering of our support for the Unra exercise is premised on information that the encroachers were given sufficient time to leave voluntarily. This would be most helpful an exercise if urban authorities executed it simultaneously to free congested inner cities.

We urge the government to revise the Road Act and impose penalties deterrent for encroachers on road reserves.