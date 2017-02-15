Uganda: FDC Starts Early Preparations in Aruu North

Gulu — The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has started early groundwork ahead of the anticipated by-election in Aruu North constituency, Pader District.

Aruu North County parliamentary seat fell vacant early this month after the Court of Appeal confirmed the High Court decision, which nullified the election of Ms Lucy Aciro Otim citing noncompliance with the election laws.

An Independent candidate in the 2016 elections, Ms Aciro was in June 2016 thrown out of Parliament by the Gulu High Court, which ruled that the MP indulged in electoral malpractices.

She then petitioned Court of Appeal challenging the High Court decision. However, a panel of three judges; Richard Buteera, Barishaki Cheborion and Paul Mugamba, unanimously dismissed her appeal and ordered the Electoral Commission to organise fresh elections in the constituency on February 6.

Ms Aciro garnered 8,599 votes in last year's polls defeating NRM's Nabinson Kidega who polled 8,597 votes.

Mr Justin Ocan, the Pader District FDC party chairperson, told Daily Monitor in an interview on Monday that the party has already fronted Mr Bernard Okeny, who finished in the third position, as its flag bearer.

"We have begun our early consultation as we wait for the road map to the by-election yet to be released by the Electoral Commission. We have so far met with our candidate's agents and supporters, and made strategic plans on how to conduct our campaigns," Mr Okeny said.

He said meetings with various party structures throughout the district have already begun.

When contacted, Mr Okeny expressed interest for the seat.

"I didn't win last year's election because of many irregularities that marred the election. This time round I'm optimistic that I will win with a wide margin," Mr Okeny said.

The National Resistance Movement party has, however, maintained Mr Nabinson Kidega- the former party candidate in last year's election.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview shortly after the Court of Appeal nullified her election, Ms Aciro said she 'is undecided on contesting adding she is still planning and strategising.'

Democratic Party is still undecided on fronting a candidate for the seat, according to the party's mobiliser for Acholi sub-region, Mr Justine Obol.

Pader District registrar Joseph Omona said the Electoral Commission is yet to issue a road map guiding the electoral process.

He noted that his office has not yet received names of those intending to vie for the seat since nomination forms haven't yet been availed.