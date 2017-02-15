Uganda: Special Forces Command to Take Charge of Migingo Island

Photo: Daily Monitor

Migingo Island lies in both Uganda and Kenya waters and this has created disputes regarding its ownership.

Kampala — Security authorities have finalised plans to replace marine officers that have been providing security at Migingo Island.

The change follows complaints that the police officers have been involved in "illegal activities" there.

"In Migingo we had a police detach from marine unit. Because of the tensions at Migingo between Uganda and Kenya there has been an accusation that these officers have been engaging in illegal activities," said police spokesperson Andrew Kaweesi.

Mr Kaweesi while addressing the media on Monday said Special Forces Command (SFC) in collaboration with Kenyan Police Forces would be in charge of the one-acre island that has been a centre of conflict between Uganda and Kenya.

He said police would give support to SFC in case there was need; adding that the marine officers accused of engaging in criminal activities would be investigated and possibly reverted to other police units after undergoing refresher courses.

Although he could not divulge the exact number of the affected police officers, a source said more than 100 police marines have already been recalled from the island.

Maj Chris Magezi, the SFC spokesperson, however said SFC was only going to be part of the UPDF marine force that shall be deployed on all Ugandan national waters to combat illegal fishing as directed by President Museveni while in Masindi on NRM Liberation Day and recently in Apac District.

"I think this directive is being misrepresented. It is not SFC to man security on national waters. SFC is just going to be part of the UPDF marine brigade that is going to be deployed on waters as directed by the president," Maj Magezi said.

Maj Magezi said police marine unit had failed to control illegal activities on national waters like Lake Victoria, Albert and Kyoga where foreigners from East and West Africa were taking advantage.

"There have been a lot of aliens on Ugandan waters. Some fisheries from Senegal have also been carrying out illegal fishing on L. Victoria. These are the challenges UPDF and SFC are going to address," Maj Magezi said.

Maj Magezi dismissed claims of President Museveni fearing rebels taking advantage of an Island dominated by Kenyan and Tanzanian nationals. He also refuted allegations of UPDF preparing for the likely violence as Kenya heads for national elections in August.

The one-acre island is part of the troika of islands known as Migingo that has been at the centre of a boundary dispute between Uganda and Kenya.

The dispute flared in 2008 after then Kenyan leader Mwai Kibaki demanded that Uganda leaves.

A joint border demarcation team set up by the two countries in 2009 has since failed to resolve the dispute. Security on the island has been overseen by Uganda with a small presence of Kenya police. The deployment of the SFC and UPDF marine units therefore ups the status of Uganda's engagement on the island and could draw rancour from Kenya.

About the island

The name Migingo does not refer to a single island, rather to the set of three islands. Of the three, only one, the smallest is occupied with the other two being too steep for settlement, let alone docking of boats. Uganda's claim is based on the provisions of the Uganda Constitution and the 1926 British Order in Council that demarcated the boundary. Kenya's on the other hand is based on the 1926 British Order in Council and mostly sentimental reasons, among which is the islands are nearer to Kenya than Uganda and that the occupants are Luo of Kenya.