15 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Manji Faces New Charges of Illegal Hire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Embattled Dar es Salaam-based businessman and owner of Quality Group of Companies Yusuph Manji faces charges of illegal hiring of 25 foreigners without working permits.

The Immigration Department last Friday conducted an intensive search at the Quality Centre building along Nyerere Road and uncovered the 126 foreign employees, 25 of whom lacked valid permits to work in the country.

The move comes as a double tragedy for the business tycoon who was since last Thursday detained by police following the mentioning of his name by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda as one of the suspects engaged in drug dealings and abuse. Manji, who also chairs Young Africans Sports Club, is currently admitted at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) to where he was rushed on Sunday evening from the Police Central Station in the city.

Dar es Salaam Regional Immigration Officer John Msumule told report-ers in the city yesterday that the department was out to arrest the businessman on Monday for arraignment but could not do so as the suspect was admitted to hospital.

"He should report to immigration office immediately after discharge from hospital to answer charges against him.

As an employer and owner of the company, Manji will be charged alongside the 25 foreigners at his company," he explained.

The immigration official cautioned employers against hiring foreigners without working permits, stating that the department will take actions against all the perpetrators irrespective of their wealth or status.

Just recently, the Quality Group was ejected from the Quality Plaza building at Banda la Ngozi area after it failed to settle arrears it owed in rent to owner of the building, Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF).

Quality Group built the building, which it later sold to the pension fund but the seller remained a tenant, until it was evicted following a series of legal battles over the rent arrears.

Tanzania

Govt Acts On Growing Antibiotic Resistance

The government is now banking on the one-health approach as it lays the ground for a national action plan to curb rising… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.