Tanzania: Manji Faces New Charges of Illegal Hire

Embattled Dar es Salaam-based businessman and owner of Quality Group of Companies Yusuph Manji faces charges of illegal hiring of 25 foreigners without working permits.

The Immigration Department last Friday conducted an intensive search at the Quality Centre building along Nyerere Road and uncovered the 126 foreign employees, 25 of whom lacked valid permits to work in the country.

The move comes as a double tragedy for the business tycoon who was since last Thursday detained by police following the mentioning of his name by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda as one of the suspects engaged in drug dealings and abuse. Manji, who also chairs Young Africans Sports Club, is currently admitted at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) to where he was rushed on Sunday evening from the Police Central Station in the city.

Dar es Salaam Regional Immigration Officer John Msumule told report-ers in the city yesterday that the department was out to arrest the businessman on Monday for arraignment but could not do so as the suspect was admitted to hospital.

"He should report to immigration office immediately after discharge from hospital to answer charges against him.

As an employer and owner of the company, Manji will be charged alongside the 25 foreigners at his company," he explained.

The immigration official cautioned employers against hiring foreigners without working permits, stating that the department will take actions against all the perpetrators irrespective of their wealth or status.

Just recently, the Quality Group was ejected from the Quality Plaza building at Banda la Ngozi area after it failed to settle arrears it owed in rent to owner of the building, Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF).

Quality Group built the building, which it later sold to the pension fund but the seller remained a tenant, until it was evicted following a series of legal battles over the rent arrears.