Dar es Salaam — Mobile phone companies are increasingly moving their competition to data as the penetration rate for voice communication dwindles in the wake of mounting dominance of smart phones in the market, new statistics show.

The number of internet users - or at least internet-connected devices - has risen from 5.3 million in 2011 to 19.86 million in 2016, the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) says in its latest report.

The report, which covers the last quarter of 2016, shows that mobile wireless accounted for 18 million - or 90 per cent - of the total number of internet users in 2016, up from just 3.7 million of all internet users in 2011.

With the internet penetration rate jumping from 12 per cent to 34 and 40 per cent in 2011, 2015 and 2016 respectively, telecommunication firms are now investing much of their resources in data even, leaving room for new entrants like Halotel to grow rapidly in the voice segment of the business.

Five of the seven telecommunication companies are currently promoting their 4th Generation Long Term Evolution (4G-LTE) internet in the market as they seek to capitalise on speed to net more subscribers and remain relevant.

The 4G LTE technology is about five times faster than the third generation (3G) technology that was deployed in the market several years ago.

Smart Telecom was the first one to embark on the 4G journey when it deployed its Time Division-Long Term Evolution (TD-LTE) network towards the end of 2015.

In response, Tigo came with its own 4G technology in Dar es Salaam in December 2015.

In April last year, the firm's general manager, Mr Diego Gutierrez, promised that the company would invest a total of $120 million in that year (2016) alone in a number of areas with the intention of increasing area coverage and improve its services, including rolling out the 4G technology to all the regions across the country.

Vodacom Tanzania found no reason of hesitating. It deployed its 4G LTE towards mid last year.

Speaking at the launch of a report on the mobile phone's contribution to Tanzania's economy for three financial years from 2012/2013 to 2014/2015, Mr Ferrao said in April last year that his company's focus has drastically shifted towards increasing the number of data subscribers to increase its revenues and its entire contribution to the country's economy.

Neither Mr Ferrao nor Mr Gutierrez could not be reached for comment yesterday, but the Vodacom Tanzania chief of corporate affairs and public relations, Ms Rosalynn Mworia, said looking at the voice and mobile money subscription figures, the company was going towards the right direction.

"This is quite an impressive performance and it further allows us to claim our position as the leading telecom company in Tanzania that is committed to leading the nation into the digital age and driving financial inclusion," said Ms Mworia.

Zantel, which launched its 4G internet services in September last year, is optimistic that the future of the mobile phone market is now in data, according to its brand and communications manager, Ms Rukia Mtigwa. The company - which is already ranked as one of the largest internet providers in the country - has already completed phase one of its network modernisation to allow for a smooth flow of 4G data streams.

"The industry is focusing towards data since it is the fastest growing aspect of the business and that is where we are also focusing much of our attention," she told The Citizen yesterday.

Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL) came up with its own 4G LTE in November last year and since then it has managed to roll out the service to an increased number of regions.

Voice penetration

Going by the TCRA figures, the voice subscription market remained tight during the last quarter of 2016 as the companies increased a mere 63,596 new subscriber identification module (sim) cards.

The market settled on a total of 40.17 million subscribers at the end of December 2016 from a total of 40.11 million. Halotel, which is also promoting its 3G data services with its 'unlimited college student bundles' - is the fastest growing company in the country. It netted 344,661 new sim cards during the last quarter of 2016 to close the year with a total of 3.439 million subscribers and possess an eight per cent slice of the market share.

Vodacom remained the market leader, having added 64,946 new subscribers to close the year with a total of 12.419 million from 12.354 million in September.