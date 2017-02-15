The couple whose wedding went viral on the Internet for costing Sh100 had a colourful all-paid ceremony on Tuesday afternoon estimated to cost Sh3.5 million.

Wilson Wanjohi and Ann Muhonja expressed their love for one another in a colourful event at Eden Bliss Gardens along the Northern Bypass in Nairobi where they were also presented with gold rings.

Family members were transported to and fro the wedding venue.

The red, blue and white themed garden wedding was inclusive of a 5-tier cake and 2 extra cakes on the side. The isle and tables were filled with fresh flowers. The wedding convoy consisted of a black Cadillac Escalade that ferried the couple.

"On January 22 this year, I said I would be with you in everything. I promise the same with these new rings," said Ann, the ecstatic bride.

"I am happy to have the opportunity to marry my wife and sweetheart. I love her because it is my soul that chose her," Wilson said amid tears. There was a buffet for the guests catered by Chefs on Legs from Kiambu and beautiful music.

The couple also signed marriage certificates as invited guests sat around tables under tents.

RAISE MONEY

The couple's previous wedding was held on Sunday January 22 the Sh100 it cost was for the rings.

The initiative was by Slique Events Planner Ltd, who saw the wedding on a Facebook post. They then reached out to other vendors and service providers to make the second wedding happen.

Supporters and well-wishers from all over the country then chipped in to raise the money. The couple will go for a second honeymoon courtesy of Bonfire Adventures.

"We saw the post on Facebook and found it right to give the couple an ideal wedding, hence we reached out to other vendors and service providers to make it happen," said Mr Aaltonen Jumba, the director at Slique Events Planner.

Supporters and well-wishers from all over the country then chipped in to raise the money. They were also present at the invite-only event.

"Different vendors brought in their services. The combined effort by the service providers is what made the day a huge success," said Mr Jumba.

The newlyweds are set to travel to Dubai for their fully paid honeymoon, which is to last for one month.

This would be their second honeymoon, seeing as they recently came back from Diani where they had spent a week.

Both trips are fully paid and courtesy of Bonfire Adventures.