A woman has been mauled by a lion through a fence at a game park in eastern Zimbabwe, a newspaper is reporting.

The state-controlled Manica Post published a picture online of Ngoni Hera with blood on her right side from the lion attack. The park was named as the Eco Game Park in Headlands about 140km from the capital Harare.

The paper said Hera suffered "serious injuries to her right hip and arm when she was attacked by a caged white lion while leaning on the fence". Apparently her partner was taking pictures of her when the lion emerged from another part of the pen. (There are separate claims online that she was taking a selfie). It is not entirely clear when the attack occurred.

She is now in hospital in Harare.

The only record for an Eco Game Park in Headlands is the Nyati Eco Game Park. However there was no reply from Nyati Eco Game Park when contacted for comment on Tuesday. The park is popular for school trips and reunions.

Attacks by lions inside tourist facilities are extremely rare in Zimbabwe. A Japanese woman was killed by a lion at the Lion and Cheetah Park in Norton in 2005, while former education minister David Coltart's daughter was mauled by a lion at a park in Gweru in 2010.