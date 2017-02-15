15 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 161 Nigerians Deported From Libya Arrive Lagos Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
By Lawani Mikairu

One hundred and sixty-one Nigerians, who have been stranded in Libya voluntarily returned to the country yesterday on board an Airbus 329 with registration number Nouvelair TS-INB.

The returnees journey back to Nigeria was facilitated by International Oganisation for Migration, IOM, after the Federal Government asked for its assistance after confirming that some Nigerians were willing to return home.

The aircraft conveying the returnees landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, around 3:30pm yesterday aboard the chartered aircraft and the returnees were received at the Hajj Terminal by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

The group was made up of 101 females and 60 males, seven children, and two infants. There were also three unaccompanied minors while three of the deportees needed medical care.

Addressing newsmen at the Hajj Camp wing of the airport where the returnees were profiled, the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mohammed Sidi, represented by the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, Dr. Abdullahi Onimode, said the deportees would be given some token to go back to their respective destinations. He also advised those leaving the country in search of greener pastures to have a rethink and stay in the country to develop it.

The NEMA boss said, "We are giving them some stipends. We need to let them realize that the country they left some years ago is not the same country they are meeting today. We have moved ahead and everybody now has equal opportunity to be the best you can be."

Some of the deportees who appeared trumatised said they will never leave Nigeria again.

One of them who gave his name as Stanley Nduh told Vanguard that the Libya police hung him upside down after beating him mercilessly. He said he was not allowed to take any property he acquired from doing odd jobs.

Nigeria

$1.2 Billion Malabu Deal - Shell, Agip Bid to Repossess OPL 245

Two multinational oil giants, Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production Company Ltd and Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.