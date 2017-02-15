15 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ex-Amavubi Players, Sports Journalists Launch Fundraiser to Save Ailing Gangi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

A group of former and current national football team players and sports journalists has launched a drive to raise funds for former Amavubi centre back Bonaventure 'Gangi' Hategekimana, who is in hospital battling tuberculosis.

The group includes former national team skippers Olivier Karekezi and Desire Mbonabucya, Julien Ndagano Nsengiyumva, Jean Lemi Bitana Nshuti, Leandre Bizagwira, and current Amavubi skipper Haruna Niyonzima.

The players, journalists along with other football lovers on Monday opened up a WhatsApp group account for the cause.

Hategekimana, 36, is admitted at Rubavu Hospital in Rubavu District.

He retired in February last year after more than a decade of stints in several local clubs including APR, Rayon Sports, Police, Marines, Etincelles, Musanze and the now-defunct Atraco.

At the time of his retirement he was playing for Musanze.

"After undergoing a throat surgery, I decided to call time on my playing career because I was ill. I thank everyone who supported me during my playing career and will always be grateful for having represented my country," Hategekimana said in a phone interview with Times Sport yesterday.

The 'Help Gangi' campaign started on Sunday and by press time former Amavubi stars who stay abroad had already raised $300 (about Rwf250,000), while sports journalists had contributed about Rwf200,000.

The New Times understands that several other groups of fans were mobilising funds for the cause after a picture of a bedridden Gangi made rounds on social media early this week.

Karekezi, a former teammate, said: "We should help a fellow Rwandan and one of the best defenders this country has ever had, he needs urgent medical treatment, I call on well-wishers to join in the effort to save Gangi's life."

The ailing former defender played for Amavubi mainly between 2002 and 2010.

He's been hospitalized for a couple of months now.

Rwanda

University of Rwanda Rises in World Ranking

University of Rwanda administration has commended improvement registered in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.