South Africa: Sona2017 Aftermath - the Radical Dud and the Radical Sideshow

analysis

There has been a lot of noise around the State of the Nation Address (SONA). Much of it centred on the enormous security presence, including soldiers, in the Cape Town city centre, and the parliamentary precinct in particular. Then there was the interruption of President Jacob Zuma's speech, the violent eviction of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the walkout by the Democratic Alliance (DA). But what did Zuma actually say? Judging by the first day's SONA debate in Parliament, not many people can decipher this. Amid the uproar and heated exchanges, Zuma will wriggle out of committing to anything tangible for another year, while throwing about the obligatory "radical" like the F word in a rap song. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

It would be an interesting exercise to have President Jacob Zuma explain to South Africa in his own words what "radical economic transformation" is and how we should measure its implementation by government. Radical economic transformation was supposed to be the big takeaway from the 2017 SONA but since it was adopted at the ANC national conference in 2012, it has been difficult to define and pin down.

Zuma did give a definition in his speech on Thursday:

"What...