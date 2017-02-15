15 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sona2017 Aftermath - the Radical Dud and the Radical Sideshow

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

There has been a lot of noise around the State of the Nation Address (SONA). Much of it centred on the enormous security presence, including soldiers, in the Cape Town city centre, and the parliamentary precinct in particular. Then there was the interruption of President Jacob Zuma's speech, the violent eviction of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the walkout by the Democratic Alliance (DA). But what did Zuma actually say? Judging by the first day's SONA debate in Parliament, not many people can decipher this. Amid the uproar and heated exchanges, Zuma will wriggle out of committing to anything tangible for another year, while throwing about the obligatory "radical" like the F word in a rap song. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

It would be an interesting exercise to have President Jacob Zuma explain to South Africa in his own words what "radical economic transformation" is and how we should measure its implementation by government. Radical economic transformation was supposed to be the big takeaway from the 2017 SONA but since it was adopted at the ANC national conference in 2012, it has been difficult to define and pin down.

Zuma did give a definition in his speech on Thursday:

"What...

South Africa

Police Watchdog in Spotlight in Parliament

Police watchdog IPID will brief Parliament's police committee on Wednesday, for the first time since the return of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.