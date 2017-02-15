14 February 2017

Malawi: Chikwawa Secondary School Thieves Arrested - Malawi Police

By Steve Chirombo

Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody two men for allegedly stealing assorted items worth 1 million Kwacha at Dzumira Secondary School in the district.

The two identified as Martin John, 27, and Love Sikutaya, 26, were arrested on Friday for breaking into the head teacher's office and managed to get away with property and money.

According to Chikwawa Police Station, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sergeant Andrew Mayawo, the items; a set of Dell desktop computer, one HP laptop, 3 MTL Evdo Router, Extension, flash disc, laptop bag containing assorted items and money amounting to K30, 000 were stolen between the night of 7 and 8 of February 2017.

Mayawo said the police at Chikwawa did not hesitate but launched a criminal hunt until Friday evening when the criminals were traced and arrested at Nkhate on their way to East Bank in the same district.

He said the Dell Desktop Computer, HP laptop, 3 MTL Evdo Router and the laptop bag have been recovered.

Currently, the suspects are still at Chikwawa Police Station waiting to be taken to court to answer the charge of breaking into a building and committing felony which is contrary to section 311 of the penal code.

Martin John and Love Sikutaya both hail from Kanseche Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Lundu in Chikwawa District.

