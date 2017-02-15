South Africa: Life Esidimeni Tragedy Not an Aberration

analysis

While fiscal consolidation and shrinking budgets are likely to stay with us for some time, policymakers need to consider the impact of austerity measures on the most vulnerable in our society, including people living with mental disorders.



The tragedy of the 94-plus people who have died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy is heartbreaking, but sadly a reality we deal with all too often. The Rural Mental Health Campaign (RMHC), an umbrella body of organisations who work with the challenges that have bubbled to the surface following this tragedy, are mourning with the families who lost their loved ones in this unnecessary heartbreak.

We welcome the Health Ombudsman's report on the "Circumstances surrounding the deaths of Mentally Ill Patients: Gauteng Province" and concur with both the recommendations presented in the report, and the call for the Minister of Health to ensure that this tragedy is not repeated.

These events have done serious damage to the trust of South Africans in their health system, and it is imperative that justice be served and accountability shown in order for this...

Shannon Morgan, Mafoko Phomane, Dr Meba Kanda, Charlene Sunkel, Ingrid Daniels and Dr Richard Vergunst for the RURAL MENTAL HEALTH CAMPAIGN.