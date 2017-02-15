15 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni Tragedy Not an Aberration

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

While fiscal consolidation and shrinking budgets are likely to stay with us for some time, policymakers need to consider the impact of austerity measures on the most vulnerable in our society, including people living with mental disorders.

The tragedy of the 94-plus people who have died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy is heartbreaking, but sadly a reality we deal with all too often. The Rural Mental Health Campaign (RMHC), an umbrella body of organisations who work with the challenges that have bubbled to the surface following this tragedy, are mourning with the families who lost their loved ones in this unnecessary heartbreak.

We welcome the Health Ombudsman's report on the "Circumstances surrounding the deaths of Mentally Ill Patients: Gauteng Province" and concur with both the recommendations presented in the report, and the call for the Minister of Health to ensure that this tragedy is not repeated.

These events have done serious damage to the trust of South Africans in their health system, and it is imperative that justice be served and accountability shown in order for this...

Shannon Morgan, Mafoko Phomane, Dr Meba Kanda, Charlene Sunkel, Ingrid Daniels and Dr Richard Vergunst for the RURAL MENTAL HEALTH CAMPAIGN.

South Africa

Police Watchdog in Spotlight in Parliament

Police watchdog IPID will brief Parliament's police committee on Wednesday, for the first time since the return of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.