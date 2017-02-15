14 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Trainspotter - Point of Disorder - Julius Malema Sums Up His Sona2017

analysis By Richard Poplak

On Valentine's Day, the party that wears red all year offered South Africans a gift-wrapped quagmire: the violence of SONA2017 was the new normal. The Fighters are not going to entertain President Jacob Zuma's presence in Parliament. And they want to compel the National Assembly to finally do something about last year's Constitutional Court ruling that found Zuma to be in breach of his oath of office. Which means they're lawyering up. And Zuma will face an old war on a new front.

So here we were. Again. A post-SONA confab hosted by the party that has transformed the Opening of Parliament into a regularly scheduled brothel brawl. The conference room at the Economic Freedom Fighters' Braamfontein HQ was a year sadder, a year more haggard; if Johann Rupert is funding the party, as the EFF's enemies claim, he either needs to step up his beneficence, or he needs to send over an interior decorator. Somewhere under a seat, a piece of ancient polony lurked. I dated its vintage back to the time when people got excited over gatherings like these.

Indeed, it was not a full press conference room, which perhaps suggests that fatigue is settling...

