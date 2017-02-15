15 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Zuma Is an Illegitimate President

analysis By Julius Malema

We shall not participate in the debate of Jacob Zuma's illegitimate and redundant speech presented to Parliament last Thursday. This is in keeping with the programme of the protest action we have adopted against his occupation of the highest office of president despite the Constitutional Court ruling that declared that he violated his oath of office.

Our protest action has to this point included a double movement of direct action and boycotts. We shall now be adding legal action, in particular as it relates to Parliament's failure in holding Zuma accountable following the Constitutional Court judgment that he has violated his oath of office.

Why is Zuma an illegitimate president?

On many occasions, our call for Zuma to step down is projected as an anti-majoritarian rule as if it is a rejection of the fact that the South African electorate voted the ANC in majority in 2014. It is a fact of record that the EFF has accepted the outcomes of the 2014 elections, including the subsequent election of Zuma as president by Parliament. The call for his removal, however, is about a Constitutional Court decision regarding his personal conduct as president and has nothing to do with a majoritarian...

