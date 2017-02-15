14 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sona2017 Debate, Day One - Insults, Heckling and Profanity in the House

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

Much has been said about the need to restore the decorum of Parliament. But Tuesday's parliamentary debate on the presidential State of the Nation Address (SONA), despite appeals for dignity, again showed that some are more equal than others. ANC MP Bongani Mkongi hauled out the racial slurs - first speaking in English and, when asked to withdraw, repeating them without sanction in isiXhosa. It was the latest display of shenanigans which, alongside opposition complaints of biased presiding, continues to highlight parliamentary malfunctions. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Heckling and points of order are all part of the legitimate arsenal of parliamentarians. So are sharp wit and quick repartees. Racial stereotyping isn't, and neither is a long list of unparliamentary language including animals from lion to dog, words like "idiot", expressions like "fuck you" and gestures such as pointing fingers. Nor is drowning out the speaker at the podium.

Still, ANC MP Bongani Mkongi described DA leader Mmusi Maimane as "a white man in a black skin", having taken umbrage at the DA politician's use of "lost generation" to describe today's black youth and its challenges of high levels unemployment and low access to education.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen intervened to...

South Africa

Police Watchdog in Spotlight in Parliament

Police watchdog IPID will brief Parliament's police committee on Wednesday, for the first time since the return of… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.