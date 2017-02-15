South Africa: Sona2017 Debate, Day One - Insults, Heckling and Profanity in the House

analysis

Much has been said about the need to restore the decorum of Parliament. But Tuesday's parliamentary debate on the presidential State of the Nation Address (SONA), despite appeals for dignity, again showed that some are more equal than others. ANC MP Bongani Mkongi hauled out the racial slurs - first speaking in English and, when asked to withdraw, repeating them without sanction in isiXhosa. It was the latest display of shenanigans which, alongside opposition complaints of biased presiding, continues to highlight parliamentary malfunctions. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Heckling and points of order are all part of the legitimate arsenal of parliamentarians. So are sharp wit and quick repartees. Racial stereotyping isn't, and neither is a long list of unparliamentary language including animals from lion to dog, words like "idiot", expressions like "fuck you" and gestures such as pointing fingers. Nor is drowning out the speaker at the podium.

Still, ANC MP Bongani Mkongi described DA leader Mmusi Maimane as "a white man in a black skin", having taken umbrage at the DA politician's use of "lost generation" to describe today's black youth and its challenges of high levels unemployment and low access to education.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen intervened to...