15 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tut's Pretoria Campus Suspends Classes After Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

The academic programme at the Tshwane University of Technology's Pretoria campus has been suspended following violent protest action that erupted on Tuesday night.

University spokesperson, Willa de Ruyter, said management took a decision to suspend classes for the safety of the staff and the students.

"There was protest action that erupted during the night and there were fires set alight on campus, and after assessing the situation, the vice chancellor informed the community that the campus will be closed for today."

De Ryter said the university would issue a statement during the course of the day to inform the community when the academic programme would commence.

She encouraged everyone to visit the university's website www.tut.ac.za for the latest updates.

News24

South Africa

Police Watchdog in Spotlight in Parliament

Police watchdog IPID will brief Parliament's police committee on Wednesday, for the first time since the return of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.