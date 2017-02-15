column

When President John Magufuli spoke on Sunday about the high and mighty who formerly had the government in their pockets, I was taken back to March 2014 when yours truly spent 27 hours in a police cell in Dar es Salaam.

Many musicians have sung about their experiences behind bars. If I was so gifted, I would have done my own best seller. The Head of State reminded me of something I had opted to forget.

I can now laugh about it, knowing that the men (no women involved) who got me into the cooler for 27 hours are reading this.

The issue that ensured I was a state guest was similar in magnitude to what His Excellency has spoken about severally. I recall walking out of Mlimani City and bumping into Dr Mutu Muzito (let me use a pseudonym as the matter is not yet quite closed). In a firm but gentlemanly way, he asked me to accompany him to his car as he had a warrant for my arrest for fraud, as he put it.

Dr Mutu Muzito asked me to get into the car and when I declined, he roughed me up and thrust a gun, yes, a gun, into my ribs, and warned me that if I attempted to run away or resist he would shoot me.

"My friend, you don't know me... I am a bad guy. I'll finish you off right now if you don't cooperate. I will use more money than you stole from me to ensure that you are jailed. Money is not an issue and right now I am taking you to Oysterbay (police station)," he said.

He then snatched my mobile phones at gunpoint and asked a friend to come help him search my office after threatening my staff.

My protestations that what Dr Mutu Muzito was doing was doing was illegal fell on deaf ears. I listened on as he called a police officer whom he seemed to know well.

After a thorough inspection both at the office and at home, Dr Mutu Muzito delivered me to the police officer, who told me that I was a "wanted con man".

The bolt was delivered on the steel door with such finality that I thought it was the last time I would taste freedom. It took a while to getting used to being locked up minus shoes, belt, cash and phones. This was meant to soften me up and force me to produce the money I allegedly swindled Dr Muzito.

In the cells, I met junior police officers being held for some misdemeanour, petty thieves, a young man who had allegedly threatened to murder his grandmother over property and the master of all con men who told me he had 426 cases pending and the current one was number 427.

He seemed to wield immense power over all the 100-plus inmates as well as the junior police officers behind the bolted steel door. He had the bunker which he allowed me to sit on as I narrated my ordeal about a business contract that went awry and for which Dr Mutu Muzito apprehended me at gunpoint.

He was held in such awe that when the time to eat came he ate first even if the food was brought for another inmate. He assured me that I would eat after eight hours, which I did.

During my stint behind bars I learnt that crime is made to thrive by dishonest police officers who lump innocent folk together with hardened habitual offenders, who see crime as the only way out.

My case was one of abuse of power, illegal detention, corruption within the Police Force, misuse of a firearm and abuse of due process of the law. No investigations were ever carried out in the six months I reported regularly at the police station.

I know the IGP instructed that the matter be investigated after I was released and filed a complaint. Dr Magufuli's message must have been loud and clear for the likes of Dr Mutu Muzito and his corrupt police pal. The days when the government kowtowed to crooked wealthy individuals are over, or are they?