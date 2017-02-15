14 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Daallo Plane Carring Somali MPs and Ministers Makes Emergency Landing in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Daallo plane made an emergency landing at Nairobi's JKIA Airport after one of its engined failed. Kenya security and firefighters rushed at the runaway before the plane landed after it was denied to use the Wajir International Airport.

"Wajir Airport did not allow our plane to land as it is required. We were directed to fly directly to Nairobi" Mohamed Jama a passenger told Radio Dalsan. Aboard the plane were at least 120 passengers among them 3 ministers 10 Mps 3 Senators and former Nisa boss. This is not the first time that the airline has experienced mechanical problems.

"Its time the management of thos airline look at the worthiness and safety of the flights" one of the Mps said.

Last year one of its planes that had the Deputy Mayor of Mogadishu as its passengers almost crushed In 2015 an explosion that was carried out by an Alshabaab operative occured in one of the plane.

Somalia

With So Much Goodwill, New Somali Leader Should Be Better

The joy was palpable on the streets of Mogadishu as one of the most unlikely candidates, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.