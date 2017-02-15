Somalia: Residents Clash With AMISOM Over Accident

Amisom personnel were forced to fire in the air when residents of Hodan district pelted the troops with stones to protest an accident that involved a public vehicle and Amisom armored vehicle.

The incident occured on Monday evening near Khad garden According to an eyewitness an Amisom armored vehicle rammed into a public minibus and roadside business structures.

There no casualties in the incident but a Radio Dalsan reporter confirms damages on business shelters and the minibus.

Amisom is yet to release a comment over the incident Which is the latest in a string of motor accidents involving the peace keeping troops.