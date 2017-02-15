14 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Confusion Reigns in Small-Scale Mining

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Sembony

Morogoro — Small-scale miners have asked the government to clear the confusion over whether they are required to possess the environmental protection plan (EPP) certificates or ones for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) before starting their operations.

Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (Femata) executive secretary Haruna Kinega said: "Small-scale miners are at a crossroads.

They avoid NEMC [National Environment Management Council] officials. We call on the government to clear the confusion to enable us to work peacefully."

Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (Femata) executive secretary Haruna Kinega said: "Small-scale miners are at a crossroads.

They avoid NEMC [National Environment Management Council] officials. We call on the government to clear the confusion to enable us to work peacefully."

He was speaking in a workshop on 'Limiting negative impacts of extractives development on nature, people and environment in Tanzania organised by the World Wildlife Fund Tanzania Country Office here.

Tanzania

Govt Acts On Growing Antibiotic Resistance

The government is now banking on the one-health approach as it lays the ground for a national action plan to curb rising… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.