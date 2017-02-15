Tanzania: Confusion Reigns in Small-Scale Mining

Morogoro — Small-scale miners have asked the government to clear the confusion over whether they are required to possess the environmental protection plan (EPP) certificates or ones for the environmental impact assessment (EIA) before starting their operations.

Federation of Miners Association of Tanzania (Femata) executive secretary Haruna Kinega said: "Small-scale miners are at a crossroads.

They avoid NEMC [National Environment Management Council] officials. We call on the government to clear the confusion to enable us to work peacefully."

He was speaking in a workshop on 'Limiting negative impacts of extractives development on nature, people and environment in Tanzania organised by the World Wildlife Fund Tanzania Country Office here.