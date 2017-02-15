Nigeria: Atiku Visits IBB, Again Canvasses Country's Restructuring

Capt Yahaya Gombe, Amb. Yahaya Kwande , Alhaji Kowaronga Gada and Alhaji Jamiliu Jibrin, stated that he was at Babangida's residence to wish him well after his return from medical vacation abroad.

The former vice president was earlier received at the Minna airport by Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello before he was driven straight to Babangida's residence at about 1:10pm.

At the residence, IBB, Atiku and Governor Bello were left by others who came in the retinue of the former vice president, as they went into a closed door meeting which lasted for about two hours inside a living room adjoining the main building.

Although details of what transpired in the meeting were not made known, the former vice president who came out from the meeting at 3:15pm told journalists that he was in the residence of IBB to greet him and wish him well .

Asked whether recent calls for Igbo presidency was part of his idea of restructuring the nation, Atiku said it was left for Nigerians to decide on the kind of restructuring they want.

He however waived most of the questions asked by journalists aside.

On his advice for the present administration on how to get out of recession, he simply said, "If I am to advise government, I will advise government in confidentiality."

