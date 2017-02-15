Tanzania: Manji in Trouble Over Immigration Issues

Dar es Salaam — The owner of Quality Group of Companies, Mr Yusuf Manji, is facing another problem after 25 of his company employees working in various departments allegedly found with no immigration documents.

Mr Manji, who was last week, named by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda on the list of people he directed to report to the Central Police Station is currently undergoing heart-related treatment.

Regional Immigration Officer John Msumule has directed Mr Manji to report to the Dar es Salaam Region Immigration Department for interrogation as soon as he is discharged.

According to Mr Msumule, a crackdown his department carried out in the city led to the arrest of five other people facing various charges, including a Ugandan national, who was allegedly found with 15 Madagascar and Burundi passports.