Tanzania: To Win the War On Drugs, We Need to Fight As One

In recent weeks, the nation has been gripped by debate on the war on drug trafficking and abuse in a manner not experienced before. What started as a simple, one-man effort by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda to rid the region of the drug scourge has morphed into a juggernaut.

Now what role those already questioned play in the matrix can only be a matter of conjecture by those watching things from the sidelines.

The issue has also ignited a war of words between the MPs and Mr Makonda who the former accuse of conducting the crackdown in the wrong way. Some MPs went as far as linking the RC with the same vice that he is supposed to fight.

Minister for Information Nape Nnauye also came out to warn about the risk of ruining the reputation of some Tanzanian artistes who have taken years to mould themselves into a brand, on the basis of rumours.

The minister was referring to the naming and detaining of several top Bongo Flava artistes and Bongo Movie stars in the Makonda dragnet.

Bishop Josephat Gwajima, who was released after spending two days in custody, has thrown a spanner in the works, claiming his clearance from any drug links suggests Makonda may be championing a sinister agenda against him and others who are "wrongly targeted".

President John Magufuli, however, gave the war a whole different meaning with his sudden appointment of Mr William Sianga as Commissioner General of Drug Control and Enforcement Authority. The President also named the Commissioners for Operations and Intelligence as supportive roles.

Efforts to fight scourge

President Magufuli swore in the Commissioner General on Sunday and used the opportunity to clear the air over the anti-drugs drive, announcing that he fully backed the efforts to fight the drugs scourge. The appointment of the new anti-drugs tsar was testimony to his commitment.

Mr Sianga yesterday expounded on his agenda and explained how he plans to deliver. Even though it was labelled a Makonda function, the meeting was a stage for the new team to set the tone for the war ahead.

The sideshows aside, it was encouraging to hear of the multi-faceted approach Mr Sianga wants to use to succeed in the mandate that has somewhat disappointed in the past. His strongest tool is the political will that President Magufuli has demonstrated so far.

It would be fair thus to say that it is now clear the war on drugs goes beyond the Makonda agenda and it could actually come across as a national security issue deserving the sensitivity that comes with it.

As a media institution, we would like to declare our support for the genuine efforts by the authorities to combat drug trafficking that has given Tanzania a bad name internationally as a key conduit for drugs destined to other parts of the world. We also remain cognisant of the fact that many lives have been ruined, thanks to drugs.

Our view is that the war on drugs should be sustainable, one which will be guided by the rule of law and not otherwise. Let us avoid the side shows and focus on the real job ahead.