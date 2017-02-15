Tanzania: Why Capital Markets Matter in Current Environment

column

In my last week's article I articulated the case for companies to consider going public by selling shares via the Initial Public Offering (IPO) and subsequently list their shares into the stock exchange. I said that some of the functions and roles of a stock exchange include: facilitating the capital formation within the economy, facilitate company growth financing by long term source of capital, mobilisation of funds within the economy, providing a ready market and liquidity for shares and other listed financial instruments, encouraging implementation of good corporate governance and safeguarding activities of investors and, in case where sizeable companies with sectors are listed in the stock exchange, acting as a barometer of the economy -- a reflective of the investors sentiments about the goings of some sectors of the economy, the economy at large and its future outlook.

As is, the stock exchange is a segment within the large capital markets framework which is also part of a financial system concerned with raising capital by issuance and later dealing in shares, bonds, and other long-term investment vehicles. The significance of such a system within the economy can not, under normal circumstances, be underestimated or underrated by either the good-intentioned and economically knowledgeable economic policy making bodies, or well-meaning policy makers, or informed politicians and/or those within a society who are entrusted into looking after the best common good of a society.

I guess this is why, for instance, institutions and agencies such as the United Nations have come up with initiatives such as the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiatives, which apart from encouraging goth and development of stock markets in a sustainable manners, its also provides a multi-stakeholders platform for stock exchanges, investors, regulators, and companies to adopt best practices in promoting stock markets and listed companies corporate sustainability.

Furthermore, goal 8 of the UN-Sustainable Development Goals, states: "Decent Work and Economic Growth - promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth full and productive employment and decent work for all"; while goal 9 states: "Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure - building resilient infrastructure promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation". The details under these two goals appreciates the significant role of the capital markets and therefore the need of developing domestic capital markets within countries with the objectives of providing sustainable and long term sources of finance that will be channeled into the real productive sectors of the economy such as industry and infrastructure. That is the United Nations and how it view the issue of capital markets in financing human activities relevant for social-economic sustainable development.

The African Union (AU), Agenda 2063, has also prioritised the development of capital markets on the African continent, according to the AU, this is in order to strengthen domestic resource mobilisation and double the capital markets contribution to development financing. Similar appreciative policy statement can be found in several national vision, strategies and plans including those of Tanzania: Vision 2025 as well as in the Five Year Development Plan-II; Kenya, in their Vision 2030; Rwanda, in their Vision 2020; Uganda, in their Vision 2040; Zambia, in their Vision 2030; Nigeria, in their Financial Sector Strategy (FSS2020); etc. Some countries such as Kenya and Rwanda have come up with specific policy documents, Capital Markets Master Plan, which are comprehensive strategic plan documents, formulated in collaboration with all key stakeholders to chart the development of the capital market for their countries. Such plans have been prepared on the back of the knowledge that as the pressure on the traditional sources of government revenue increases, there comes at a time when the need for clear strategies to position countries' capital market to take up a central role in the next stage of financing their economic development.

So, why does the capital market matter?, why now? and why in our societies?

It is widely understood that stronger and deeper capital markets can help to mobilize domestic savings and support the efficient allocation of resources, increasing investment and growth. Moreover, greater availability of domestic capital, at longer maturities and denominated in local currency, makes economies like ours less vulnerable to external financial shocks. In a broader sense the availability of such capital helps in financing the infrastructure financing gap which keeps on widening as days goes by and as populations keeps on being urbanising.

Over a cumulative period of time, Tanzania, like many other countries in the continent face a huge long-term financing gap for the real productive sectors of economic, being in building industries, in putting up infrastructure networks both real and social; in housing, in agriculture and agro-businesses, etc. According to recent data estimates from the World Bank report, Africa's infrastructure deficit reduce our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth by 2 percent, i.e. our current state of infrastructure reduces our GDP growth to the equivalence of about US$ 50 billion per annum -- not a small amount given our current GDP of US$ 2.6 trillion for the whole of Africa. If you translate this figure into our country, This is about US$ 2.5 billion of lost GDP per annum. As is local capital markets can significantly contribute to narrowing this financing gap across the above mentioned sectors. However, it doesn't end into real infrastructure only, even social infrastructure such as in health sector and education can also make use of the local capital by issuance so called social-bonds, infrastructure bonds, social-REITs, etc.

The other major reason why capital markets matters is that, in our local environment, the financial sector is highly tilted towards banks. As a result there has been significant advances in the banking sector over the past three decades with increased access to banking services by the previously excluded members of our populations. We currently have over 50 banks, with innovative alternative channels such as mobile banking, agency banking, internet banking, etc. However, despite such developments in the banking sector, still less 15 per cent of our population have access to the banking services and the banking sector remains characterised by relatively high interest rates. This, in ay implies that the sector is not playing its fundamental intermediation role efficiently and effectively.

Thus, by developing domestic capital markets, we can facilitate the diversification of financial services, either by providing a viable complementary financing tools to the banking sector or by competing with the banking sector in providing enterprises and projects with alternative long-term sources of capital in the form of debt and/or equity -- all in all providing the public and private sector with diverse access to financial instruments.

Furthermore, development of the capital markets can help create new kinds of institutions through equity investments, such as private equity funds and venture capital funds, that eventually help broadening the sources of supply of finance to various financing needs of the economy and the society. The multiplier effect and extended benefits from these efforts are: the growth of companies, emerging of new enterprises, efficient financing of public private projects, jobs creation and an economically empowered society, which is beneficial to political leaders, policy markers and government bureaucrats.

How do you help development of the capital markets in a country? 1. by making it a priority development financing tool; 2. by creating policies, laws, strategies and plans that propels its development -- including liberalizing the investment rules of pension funds 3. by having solid institutional framework that protects the rights of investors; 4. by creating an enabling environment for the capital markets to flourish -- including rules and regulations that will enable liquidity enhancements in the market; 5. by strengthening institutions around the capital markets -- to able to manage and absorb risks; 6. by having the right leadership whose main objective is in the attaining of fully functional, deep and stable local capital markets in the country; etc.