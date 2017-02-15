15 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Bolt Named Laureus Sportsman of the Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was named the Sportsman of the Year at the 2017 Laureus Sports Awards in Monaco on Tuesday night.

Bolt won the award ahead of Mo Farah, Andy Murray, Cristiano Ronaldo, Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

South African Olympic 400m gold medal winner and world record holder, Wayde van Niekerk, lost out to Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg in the Breakthrough of the Year category, while Simone Biles won the Sportswoman of the Year.

Michael Phelps was rewarded for his incredible Rio Olympic form with the Comeback of the Year award, while the Team of the Year went to the World Series winners, the Chicago Cubs .

There was some good news for South Africa when local charity, Waves for Change won the Sport for Good category.

Laureus Winners 2017

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Usain Bolt

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Michael Phelps

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Beatrice Vio

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Nico Rosberg

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Rachel Atherton

Laureus World Team of the Year: Chicago Cubs

Laureus World Spirit of Sport: Leicester City

Laureus Sport for Good: Waves For Change

Laureus Sporting Inspiration: Olympic Refugee Team

Laureus Best Sporting Moment: Barcelona U12

Sport24

South Africa

Police Watchdog in Spotlight in Parliament

Police watchdog IPID will brief Parliament's police committee on Wednesday, for the first time since the return of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.