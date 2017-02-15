Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was named the Sportsman of the Year at the 2017 Laureus Sports Awards in Monaco on Tuesday night.
Bolt won the award ahead of Mo Farah, Andy Murray, Cristiano Ronaldo, Stephen Curry and LeBron James.
South African Olympic 400m gold medal winner and world record holder, Wayde van Niekerk, lost out to Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg in the Breakthrough of the Year category, while Simone Biles won the Sportswoman of the Year.
Michael Phelps was rewarded for his incredible Rio Olympic form with the Comeback of the Year award, while the Team of the Year went to the World Series winners, the Chicago Cubs .
There was some good news for South Africa when local charity, Waves for Change won the Sport for Good category.
Laureus Winners 2017
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Usain Bolt
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles
Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Michael Phelps
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Beatrice Vio
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Nico Rosberg
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Rachel Atherton
Laureus World Team of the Year: Chicago Cubs
Laureus World Spirit of Sport: Leicester City
Laureus Sport for Good: Waves For Change
Laureus Sporting Inspiration: Olympic Refugee Team
Laureus Best Sporting Moment: Barcelona U12
Sport24