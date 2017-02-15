14 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Egyptian Bankers and Insurance Companies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Tuesday, a delegation representing Egyptian bankers and insurance companies currently on a visit to the country.

The delegation has congratulated the minister on the occasion of lifting the US sanctions imposed on Sudan, affirming readiness over supporting Sudan during the coming period.

Prof. Ghandour, on his part, has affirmed the firmness of the relations linking the two countries, lauding the role being played by the Egyptian bankers and insurance experts.

He called on the Egyptian companies to increase and promote their different investments in Sudan.

Sudan

First Vice President Praises Livestock Ministry's Role in Supporting National Economy

The First Vice President of the Republic Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined support of the Presidency of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.