Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Egyptian Bankers and Insurance Companies

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Tuesday, a delegation representing Egyptian bankers and insurance companies currently on a visit to the country.

The delegation has congratulated the minister on the occasion of lifting the US sanctions imposed on Sudan, affirming readiness over supporting Sudan during the coming period.

Prof. Ghandour, on his part, has affirmed the firmness of the relations linking the two countries, lauding the role being played by the Egyptian bankers and insurance experts.

He called on the Egyptian companies to increase and promote their different investments in Sudan.