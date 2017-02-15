14 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives UN Experts Team On Darfur

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, received in his office Tuesday a team of the UN experts which was formed in accordance with the Security Council's resolution 2591 (2005) on Darfur.

Prof. Ghandour has informed the UN experts on the outstanding positive developments that happened in Sudan lately, especially in Darfur region.

He said that the current level of security and stability in Darfur states exceeds the level of security and stability in most of the neighboring countries.

The Coordinator of the UN experts' team indicated that they are aware about the major positive developments that happened in Sudan, explaining that they include this progress in the report that they will submit by the end of their visit to Sudan.

