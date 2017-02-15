Sudan: First Vice President Praises Livestock Ministry's Role in Supporting National Economy

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined support of the Presidency of the Republic to the programs of the Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries to achieve food security and alleviate poverty as more than 70% of the Sudan population engaged in farming and herding.

The First Vice President of the Republic said, when he addressed Tuesday the Sixth Annual Conference of the Ministers and Officials for Livestock in the States at the premises of the Ministry of Livestock, that the holding of the conference at this time, "the Mid-Five-Year Program 2015-2019" came to get acquainted with the programs and plans to achieve the whole objectives of the program, adding that political detente and the partial lift of sanctions would add significant advantages in terms of technology, vaccines and implementation of the President of the Republic's Food Security Initiative after its adoption in all stages by the Arab Economic Council and the Arab League, pointing out that all of the studies indicate that Sudan could supply the Arab world with food by achieving about 25% of the Arab food programs and livestock in the Arab plan of 2030.

He drew the attention that the cabinet's decision, preventing raw leather export, aims to encourage the leather industry in Sudan, referring to the commitment on the health conditions of the livestock export in order not to distort the Sudanese exports reputation, alluding to the importance of commitment to the controls of health measures of the non-productive female animals as well as to avoid conflicts between pastoralists and farmers to comply with the right tracks, stressing the importance of the reasonableness of levies imposed by the state legislatures for the exports not to be affected by these levies.