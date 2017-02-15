Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Lauds Kuwait Support to Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, received in his office Tuesday the Ambassador of Kuwait, Bassam Mohamed Mubarak, and appreciated the role and the continuous support being extended by the State of Kuwait.

He described the described the relations between Sudan and Kuwait as historic and deeply-rooted.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ambassador has praised the important role being played by Sudan at the Arab and African levels.

He expressed the congratulations of the government of Kuwait to Sudan on the lifting of the unilateral American economic and trade sanctions, stressing that this decision will help Sudan play a bigger role.

Meanwhile, the two sides agreed on convocation of the joint Sudanese - Kuwaiti ministerial committee next April in Kuwait.

They also agreed on the importance of reactivating the cooperation between the two countries in the investment field.