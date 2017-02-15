14 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Lauds Kuwait Support to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, received in his office Tuesday the Ambassador of Kuwait, Bassam Mohamed Mubarak, and appreciated the role and the continuous support being extended by the State of Kuwait.

He described the described the relations between Sudan and Kuwait as historic and deeply-rooted.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ambassador has praised the important role being played by Sudan at the Arab and African levels.

He expressed the congratulations of the government of Kuwait to Sudan on the lifting of the unilateral American economic and trade sanctions, stressing that this decision will help Sudan play a bigger role.

Meanwhile, the two sides agreed on convocation of the joint Sudanese - Kuwaiti ministerial committee next April in Kuwait.

They also agreed on the importance of reactivating the cooperation between the two countries in the investment field.

Sudan

First Vice President Praises Livestock Ministry's Role in Supporting National Economy

The First Vice President of the Republic Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined support of the Presidency of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.