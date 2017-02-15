15 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Stealing of Majek Fashek's Song - Timi Dakolo Battles to Save His Name

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benjamin Njoku

Following the story we published on Monday, in which Majek Fashek's management threatened to slam a N100 million lawsuit against Timi Dakolo for copyright infringement when he did a remake of 'Send Down The Rain,'the latter has presented a proof of payment to put the records straight.

The soulful singer has insisted that he paid Majek's management at the time of transaction to use the song. And in a series of documents he made available to NET, an online publication, an agreement was signed by a popular film maker and blogger, Charles Novia, who represented Majek Fashek while the sum of N500,000 was paid on behalf of Timi Dakolo by Now Music to November Records.

The receipt issued was signed for by Charles Novia. Dakolo also posted online a copy of the bank teller used in the transaction.

Verifying Timi Dakolo's claim, Charles Novia was quoted as saying, "I brought a statement on this last year which absolves Timi of any wrong doing and we still stand by that statement.

'Majek in the presence of three or four witnesses gave us permission to negotiate that deal on his behalf. Timi Dakolo actually went through all the processes required to clear the song.

'I don't know what Majek's new management is trying to achieve with these things," he said.

Recall that earlier this year, Majek Fashek had accused his former partners Charles Novia and Azuka Jebose of scamming him. Both men had denied the claims repeatedly.

Majek's new management, Monday, threatened to take a legal action against Timi Dakolo for remixing the reggae legend's 'Send down the rain; without his permission.

Nigeria

No Need for Panic Buying of Fuel - State Oil Firm

Nigerians have been advised not to engage in panic buying of fuel as measures are being put in place to ensure constant… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.