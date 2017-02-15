15 February 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Senegal: Rohr Lists 5 New Players for Senegal Friendly

As many as five players who have never been called up to the Super Eagles will be in the squad for the friendly game against Senegal and possibly Ghana.

According to Owngoalnigeria.com, coach Gernot Rohr has started the process of drawing up the list of call ups, with at least five new players under consideration for the March 23 friendly.

Although the online medium's source refused to reveal the names of the players already pencilled down, the five players could be a combination of both local and foreign base players.

"Presently as many as five new players are under consideration comprising of players from the local league and those abroad for the friendly tie against Senegal", a source close to the coach said.

"The friendlies are meant to test new players and Rohr is not keen on the results but that doesn't mean he will fill a weak team. We have our reputation to protect as a team".

