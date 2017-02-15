Nigeria: Govt Moves to Encourge Grassroots Sports Devt

In the effort to encourage grassroots development, the Federal Government through the National Lottery Trust Fund has provided assorted types of sports equipments to 49 public primary schools in Abia State.

The Government said the idea of providing the sporting equipments to schools across the country was to fish out early, enough talented footballers, athletes and other sports.

According to the Government, 2000 public primary schools from across the country would benefit from the gesture at least 32 public primary schools from the 36 State benefiting from the gesture.

The sporting equipment delivered to Abia Schools includes those for athletics, football, handball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, judo, taekwondo and volley ball.

The benefiting schools were selected from the 17 Local Government Areas of the State with a firm caution that they protect the equipment very well and make maximum use of it for the good of the pupils.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the Office of Secretary to the Federal Government, Mrs. Amina Mohammed Bello Shamaki , the Buhari Government decided to embark on the intervention in order "to promote grass roots sports development in the country with specific objectives of enhancing the capacity of the country to grow and expand her talent-base by securing the interest and involvement of our children in primary schools in sporting activities".

Future performance

Shamaki further explained that the programme would also "improve the nation's future performance in sports at all levels by harnessing the potentials of our young talents and nurture their transition to world class athletes, sports men and women".

She urged the schools that benefited from the gesture to allow other schools in their areas to make use of the equipment.

Receiving the pieces of equipment which were later handed over to the various schools, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Chief Ude Oko Chukwu who stood in for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, commended the Federal Government for the initiative and assured that the equipments would be maximally put to use by the schools.