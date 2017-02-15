Nigeria/Rwanda: Siasia Battles Schafer for Rwanda Job

Samson Siasia and Winfried Schafer are top of an eight-man short-list for the vacant Rwanda coach post.

Schafer led Cameroon to the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations title, while former Nigeria coach Siasia guided his country to Olympic football bronze last year.

Belgian Paul Put, who took Burkina Faso to the 2013 Nations Cup final, and Georges Leekens, who quit as Algeria coach last month, are also on the list.

The Rwandan Football Federation cut its choices down from 52 applicants. Also making the interview stage are four European coaches who have managed in Africa: Portuguese Jose Rui Lopes Aguas, Swiss Raoul Savoy, Englishman Peter James Butler and German Antoine Hey.

Rwanda have been without a permanent coach since Northern Irishman Jonny McKinstry was sacked in August last year.