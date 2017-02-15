Uganda: Cabinet Seeks Shs 52 Billion to Provide Food to Starving Populations

Kampala — The cabinet is seeking Shs 52.6 billion to provide food and water relief to the vulnerable households facing starvation due to widespread food shortages.

The minister of agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries [MAAIF] Mr Vincent Ssempijja says the food security situation is getting worse with a population that needs food increasing from 1.3 million people in November 2016 to 1.58 people in January 2017.

"And this situation requires urgent government intervention before it goes out of hand, we are going to provide food and water from February to May this year," said Mr Ssempijja.

A cabinet statement on the strategic policy action on food security in the country prepared by the government's multi-sectoral team comprising of ministry of agriculture, Animal husbandry and fisheries, Ministry of water and environment, ministry of trade, industry and cooperatives, Ministry of finance, planning and economic development and Office of the Prime Minister indicates that 26% of the total population is facing stressed food insecurity [IPC phase 2] has minimum food adequate food consumption, are employing insurance strategies and are unable to afford some essential non-food expenditures.

The statement adds that all regions in the country have a stressed food shortages with East and Central having the highest population [1.88million] followed by South Western [1,24million], Teso [1.1million and West Nile [1.04 million]

The statement says OPM has already received Shs 10 billion of the Shs 52.6 billion towards providing food and water relief to the vulnerable households and that the balance will be provided later in phases.

The statement signed by the MAAIF Mr Ssempijja says they have already put in place strategic policy actions for food security situation in Uganda categorized as immediate, short, medium and long term that has costed the country another Shs 8.475 trillion for the next four years.

"The government has assessed and is aware of the magnitude of food security in the country, is taking corrective actions, will continue monitoring the situation and provide regular updates and we are urging private sector and individuals to invest in irrigation and get involved in farming," reads the statement in part signed by Mr Ssempijja.

"Hon speaker Climate Change is real and it is affecting agriculture and food production, the risk of hunger, malnutrition and poverty are projected to go very high if we do not invest in climate change mitigation interventions," the statement dated Feb 14 reads in part.

The statement says that the August 2016 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis report says that 83 percent of the Ugandan population [30,892, 131] could be food secure, 16 percent will be stressed [5, 958, 155] while 1 percent [390, 165] most of whom are from Karamoja sub-region will be faced with food crisis.

The Disaster preparedness state minister Musa Ecweru has reported some hunger-related deaths already in Karamoja sub-region and other people living on one meal a day.

"Between 49 and 80 percent of the about one million people in Karamoja are already in acute food shortage and depend on relief supplies from WFP and the population facing food shortages has kept increasing," Mr Ecweru said.

He said the districts most affected are those in the usually drought-prone zones of the cattle corridor that stretches from Karamoja through Teso Sub-region, and some parts of Ankole region.

Mr Ecweru blamed the food shortages on unpredictable weather as a result of climate change and drought over the last about six months which has badly affected agricultural production particularly.

The statement warns that the world today is experiencing a rise in temperature (1.3°c) a phenomenon called global warming that has led to Climate change worldwide.

The statement adds that there will be frequent droughts resulting in crop failures and the loss of pasture grazing land for livestock, increased flooding, water logging, erosion, lightning and thunder and declining soil fertility.