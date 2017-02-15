Uganda: Makerere - 75 Doctorates At 67th Graduation Ceremony

There will be 75 doctorates awarded at Makerere University's 67th graduation ceremony. They are 10 more than last year, and will be part of 14,895 graduands (14,318 in 2016) to be awarded degrees and diplomas at the four-day ceremony at Freedom Square.

The ceremony will be held from Tuesday February 21 to Friday February 24, and will this time have the majority of graduands in customized gowns.

The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University this week released the lists of graduands. The Schedule for the four day ceremony and lists are below: