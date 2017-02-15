15 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Makerere - 75 Doctorates At 67th Graduation Ceremony

Tagged:

Related Topics

There will be 75 doctorates awarded at Makerere University's 67th graduation ceremony. They are 10 more than last year, and will be part of 14,895 graduands (14,318 in 2016) to be awarded degrees and diplomas at the four-day ceremony at Freedom Square.

The ceremony will be held from Tuesday February 21 to Friday February 24, and will this time have the majority of graduands in customized gowns.

The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University this week released the lists of graduands. The Schedule for the four day ceremony and lists are below:

Uganda

No Money For Sanitary Pads in Schools to Fulfill Museveni's Promise

Government has backtracked on its earlier pledge to provide sanitary pads to school going girls so that they do no run… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.