Kenya: Petrol in Nairobi Hits Sh100 Mark in Latest Fuel Review

Nairobi — The price of super petrol has gone up by Sh4.26 cents per litre to hit the Sh100 mark in Nairobi following the release of new fuel guidelines by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The cost of diesel has also gone up by Sh5 while kerosene has increased by Sh3.75 per litre, the highest in the last 18 months.

ERC Acting Director General Robert Oimeke says the increase in fuel is a result of an upward adjustment of the super petrol landing costs.

International crude oil prices marginally increased by 2.2 percent in January while the shilling lost ground to the dollar by 1.44 percent leading to a surge in fuel prices.

"The changes in this month's prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported super petrol increasing by 8.45 per cent from US$530.24 per ton in December last year to US$575.06 in January this year," said the regulator in a statement.

"Diesel increased by 12.07 percent from US$446.84 per ton to US$500.78 per ton and kerosene increasing by 7.44 percent from US$487.91 per ton to US524.20 ton," it continues.

In Mombasa, a litre of super petrol will sell at Sh96.85, diesel Sh85.87 and kerosene at Sh64.34 for the next one month.

Nakuru motorists will buy a litre of super petrol at Sh101, diesel Sh90.19 and kerosene at Sh68.06 while in Eldoret, super petrol will retail at Sh102.18 per litre, diesel Sh91.37 and kerosene at Sh69.13.

In Kisumu, a litre of super petrol will sell at Sh102.25, diesel at Sh91.44 and Sh69.12 for a litre of kerosene.