Uganda: Profile - Beverly Nambozo Hungers for Poetry

Beverly Nambozo Nsengiyunva is an inspiration to herself. She is the brain behind Beverly Nambozo Poetry Award. At only ten years, Nambozo was a bibliophile consuming books like food. Even when her mother pushed her to sleep she would read under the covers late into the night.

Born in Kampala in 1976 to the late Harvard Mugoya and Betty Nabayego Kajubi Mugoya, Nambozo moved to England as the family following a father who was a diplomat. The school environment there, with its abundant books, nurtured her love for reading more.

"Books were not a luxury as it is here; which helped me develop a strong reading culture," says Nambozo.

When her parents had to travel, all she could ask for were books. She says, to her, England was structured to preserve the culture of history and art with wonderful art pieces. It was there that she also begun to love language and articulating words on paper creatively. She was also fiercely competitive in sports like swimming.

When the family returned to Uganda eventually, the reading culture had been solidly instilled. She joined Kampala Parents School, and emerged a top performer, and was admitted to Gayaza High School where she won several dance competitions. Then her father passed on and her mother, who was just venturing into the landscaping and floriculture business, started to fend for them.

"I have never remembered us lacking although when my father passed on, the gap was evident as mum struggled to keep us in good schools; Gayaza for myself and Budo for my brothers," says Namboozo.

For advanced level, Nambozo crossed to Makerere College School where traditional dance and singing was in the blood of the students and Nambozo joined in.

Her only dream was to pursue creative writing for undergraduate degree but it was not offered at Makerere University and a neighbour who was a dean of the Arts Faculty at the university advised her to study a B.A Education degree with a literature major as the closest option. She fell in love with the literature analysis in the third year of study. She did her second degree in creative writing at the University of Lancaster in UK and got a distinction in poetry.

After Makerere University, Namboozo had joined FEMRITE, a women writers' organisation of people who were excited and crazy about words just like her.

"I got in touch with actual Ugandan authors who further encouraged me and this was more of home to me," says Nambozo.

She worked at several NGO jobs, all in the line of writing, and also worked at Power FM a radio station for two years. It was while working as Audience Relations Manager that she met her husband Emmanuel Nsengiyunva.

"He said he saw me and wanted to marry a tough spirited woman," she says. They married in 2007 and had their first born daughter a year after.

Nambozo chose to combine gender activism with poetry and started a poetry competition for Ugandan women in her name. The Beverly Nambozo Poetry Award is run under Babishai Niwe Poetry Foundation.

The winners travel around Africa for festivals and learning with master poets. Nambozo says most of the winners advance to doing poetry on their own and the award now includes African writers beyond Uganda. Babishai also runs a poetry exhibition and primary schools poetry competitions. This year, Nambozo plans to publish a children's poetry anthology.

"Children are underrated yet they can be perfect performers," she says.

She is set to publish her second poetry collection and targets writing 1,000 words per day even when she is expecting her third child.

She also founded Bukoto Toastmasters Club where she aims to improve public speaking and leadership skills of members.

Beverly Nambozo's Liteside

Any three things we don't know about you?

I am very critical of the church and how it tends to put the verge on the women and the way women are always portrayed to higher standards.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Celebrating every success as it happens with things we have worked hard to achieve.

What is your greatest fear?

I do a lot of long distance swimming but I am always scared of drowning.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

My strength only comes after wanting to see results.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I don't like people who manipulate my kindness and take advantage of the fact that I have a space in my heart to listen.

Which living person do you most admire?

I admire a number of people; especially those who can afford to act so well and make me forget who they are. People like Viola Davis portray personalities in a life changing manner. Judith Adong is another one who has a work ethic of being methodical and is result-oriented.

What is your greatest extravagance?

I like African print a lot but last year I chose to abstain from it. I am a practical spender.

What is the greatest thing you have ever done?

Scoring a distinction at Masters Level at a time I was pregnant in between earning and not earning much. My first book, 'A thousand voices rising', went through so much and when it came out, it was a hard job done.

What is your current state of mind?

I am in perfect shape.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

We gossip a lot about people's social lives; may be because they are bored and haven't achieved much. We are also so comfortable with the status quo.

What does being powerful mean to you?

Power is about being able to control and being where your decision matters and can cause change.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I have not met someone in a long time, my excuse will always be about attending to kids issues.

What do you most dislike about your appearance?

I have always had a problem with my belly fat for some reason, it is just a problem. The thing is that when I exercise a lot, I also eat a lot and so I am caught up in that

Which living person do you most despise?

People who harm children and those who demean girls and women.

What is the quality you most like in a man?

Being an encouragement to the woman in his life, pushing her to be excellent; and that can be his wife, sister, daughter or mother. I also admire men who acknowledge their wives in public because they are secure.

What is the quality you most like in a woman?

Confidence in who she is and supportive of other women without being competitive and petty.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

As I grow older, I am loving as much as possible so I can't point to one

When and where were you happiest?

When my first daughter was born in 2008, I didn't sleep for two days. Being a mother for the first time, I couldn't believe a being coming out of me

Which talent would you most like to have?

I have always loved gymnastics as well as jogging; I can do several exercises but I won't jog for five minutes.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Being in a point of self-actualization where I can make a career out of what I love and at the same time be present enough to see my girls grow into the women I desire for them to be.

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

As me and complete unfinished business.

Where would you most like to live?

On one of the Caribbean islands; they are great for artistic people.

What is your most treasured possession?

My creative ideas that I put in writing.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

There is a level of self pity where it doesn't matter who or how many people encourage you after you have written off yourself.

What is your favorite occupation?

Being a creative entrepreneur.

What do you most value in your friends?

Interaction and being available without even having to meet physically.

Who are your favorite writers?

Mel Gibson was a fascinating writer. I like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Abubakar Ibrahim, and Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi. I never have one particular author.

Who is your hero of fiction?

It used to be Enid Blyton.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

I am inspired by Margaret Thatcher for what she did and the policies she put in place. It is people like her who defy the odds, especially in the man's world and are able to achieve much at such a high level. But also Hannah in the Bible, who was not able to have a child, was scorned by her co wives but came out victorious.

Who are your heroes in real life?

All those who excel.

What is your greatest regret?

What is life without regrets?

How would you like to die?

When I am in the middle of something that I find very exciting and in the presence of my family.

What is your motto?

'Life is what you make it when you make it with the one who made it and that is God' and

'Walk away from mediocrity and excellence will find you'