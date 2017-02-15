15 February 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Facility Performs 16 New Rare Surgeries

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Specialists at Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in collaboration with a heart surgeon from India-based BLK Hospital, Dr Subhash Chandra, have performed rare heart surgeries on 16 patients.

These include seven adult men and nine adult women, who were suffering from a heart valve disease among other complications.

Briefing reporters at a press conference, the JKCI director of Cardiology Services, Dr Peter Kisenge, said the heart valve disease developed, when a valve stopped working properly.

According to him, a valve may not open or may have problems, when closing. If this happens, blood stops from flowing through the heart chambers.

"All the surgeries were performed without any need for incision. The good thing about this procedure is that, a patient recovers in a very short time due to the fact that he or she does not have to heal from a major wound. The procedure is medically known as Balloon Mitral Valvuloplasty (BMV) for Rheumatic Heart Diseases," said Dr Kisenge.

Balloon valvuloplasty is a non-surgical procedure performed to widen the opening of a narrowed heart valve (flaps of tissue that control the unidirectional flow of blood in the heart) and improve blood flow through the heart.

