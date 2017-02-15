Photo: Lansanakeita22/Twitter

Authorities in Guinea have reportedly banned beauty pageants after "skimpy outfits" in the swimwear section sparked outrage on social media, with some asking if the country's prime minister was "encouraging prostitution".

According to BBC Live, the participants in Saturday's show paraded in front of Prime Minister Mamady Youla in bikinis, attracting heavy criticism on social media.

Twitter user @lansanakeita22 called the competition a "shame" to Guinea culture.

The ban was to remain in place until a new code of ethics "has been drawn up", the report quoted Culture Minister Siaka Barry as saying.

Source: News24