Tanzania: Cargo Clearance Efficiency to Improve - EPZA

Dar es Salaam — Plans are underway to establish a facility on Mandela Expressway to ease clearance of cargo belonging to investors in export processing zones.

Already, talks are going on between the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to that effect.EPZA director general Joseph Simbakalia told The Citizen that the authority last year conducted a study to understand the challenges facing its customers.

"Among the issues raised included the service delivery at the Dar es Salaam Port and need to provide special cargo clearance for EPZA companies," he said.

According to him, EPZA has demarcated 14,800 square metres near Mandela Expressway for a freight container station for its customers. He noted that the land is an extension of the Dar es Salaam Port and will be used to reduce congestion for EPZA containers.

Upon the facility completion, containers will be released immediately at the port to be cleared at the freight station.