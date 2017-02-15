Real Madrid captain Sérgio Ramos said on Saturday that he was appalled by the deaths of 17 Angolan supporters in… Read more »

Luanda — A raging malaria outbreak has killed more than 700 people in Angola as the disease-prone Southern African country battles to thwart illnesses. Head of department of public health and control of endemics, Isaías Sambunga Cambissa, disclosed the figures as he gave an update on the clinical situation in the province of Bie. Cambissa revealed that in the past year, authorities of the province of Bie notified government of 260 188 cases of the disease. He said the 776 deaths represented a massive spike from the previous year when 248 people died from 178 372 cases reported. Apart from malaria, Angola is also battling the spread of cholera and yellow fever.

