Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court will today rule on whether prosecution witness, Ilala Regional Police Commander Salum Hamdani, will explain his knowledge of the Constitution of Zanzibar or not.

This development follows a legal battle pitting the prosecution against the defence, regarding the eligibility of the witness to explain his knowledge of the Zanzibar Constitution and whether Zanzibar Electoral Commission Chairman Jecha Salim Jecha had powers to cancel election results or not, also whether it is within the jurisdiction of the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court to hear any matter related to the Constitution.

The witness had testified in a sedition case facing Singida East MP Tundu Lissu and three others before Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba.

The other accused persons are Mr Simon Mkina, an editor of a weekly tabloid "Mawio", Mr Jabir Yunus, a journalist and Mr Ismail Mehboob, who is a printer.

The accused are charged with publishing seditious content in the newspaper's issue of January 14 last year.

When cross-examining the witness, Mr Lissu, who is a lawyer by profession, asked the witness to explain his knowledge of the Constitution of Zanzibar and if ZEC chairman had powers to cancel election results.

Following that question, the prosecution, led by State Attorney Paul Kaduchi, raised an objection claiming the witness was not an expert in either law or constitutional matters and, therefore, he could not give interpretation regarding the Constitution of Zanzibar.

Furthermore, Mr Kaduchi said the Kisutu Resident Magistrates' Court lacked the jurisdiction to hear issues regarding to the Constitution.